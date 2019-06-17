June 12: We Must Imbibe Lessons Of Democratic Culture -Don

The Dean, Post Graduate School at the Rivers State University (RSU), Prof Nlerum Okogbule has charged the federal fovernment to use the recognition accorded the June 12, 1993 Presidential election and the hero of the struggle, Chief MoshoodAbiola to imbibe the lessons of democratic culture for the development of the country.

Okogbule who made the call while speaking to newsmen at the sidelines of June 12 national day celebration in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital said that the bold step taken by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in recognising Abiola as the adjudged winner said presidential poll is a welcome development.

He further said that the federal administration has demonstrated sincerity in recognising and acknowledging the true winner of the Presidential election which took place 26 years ago, but expressed the need to go beyond mere recognition or renaming of a stadium after late Abiola.

Okogbule said, “It is good that we have now recognise that the actual winner of that June 12, 1993 election was Chief MoshoodAbiola. And what has happened is that it has taken about 26 years for that recognition to be nationally acknowledged.

“I want to commend the federal government, the courage that the president has exhibited in recognising this truism that the election was actually won by Chief MoshoodAbiola. But I will like to say that we need to go beyond mere recognition or renaming of a stadium after the hero of the June 12 struggle,” he stated.

Dennis Naku