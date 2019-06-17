Izon Anglican Diocese Calls For Peaceful LG, Guber Polls In Bayelsa

The Northern Izon Anglican Diocese, Kolokuma-Opokuma Council Area of Bayelsa State has called for a peaceful council and governorship elections.

The call was contained in a communique issued at the end of the first session of the third synod of Northern Izon Anglican Diocese, which held at St. Paul’s Deanery, Okoloba in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area.

The Anglican Church made the call during the 2019 Synod hosted by Bishop, Northern Izon Diocese Rt. Rev Funkuro Amgbare, last week.

The Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission has slated August 10 for the local government elections, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the governorship polls for November 16.

The Synod urged the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission, INEC and security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities as the elections got closer with intense preparations by political actors.

The Synod advised the Bayelsa government to alleviate pensioners’ sufferings by promptly paying their outstanding gratuities and monthly stipends.

The assembly of Anglican clergy said the abuse of court orders by those in authority and the harassment of journalists in the country were likely to spell doom for the nation’s democracy, if not nipped in the bud.

On the looting of Amnesty Skills Acquisition Centre, at Boro Town, Kaiama, the Synod condemned and described the act as irresponsible for people to vandalise a centre aimed at addressing unemployment in the area.

The Synod thanked the federal government for setting up a panel of inquiry to unravel the perpetrators for the law to take its course and bring the perpetrators of the looting to book.

The gathering equally commended the federal government for approving payment of N30,000 minimum wage.

The Synod decried the deplorable condition of the East/West road and called for its completion, particularly the Mbiama-Kaiama axis, which has become a nightmare to road users.

NAN reports that eight visiting Bishops from sister Dioceses attended the four day programme, which had the theme: “The Lord Is My Shepherd”.