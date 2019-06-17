Ighalo Not Worried By Nigeria’s Scoring Issues

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has brushed aside concerns over the Super Eagles’ recent lack of goals as they head into the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The West African giants have managed just one goal in their last two friendlies: a 1-0 win over Egypt in March and a 0-0 draw with Zimbabwe penultimate weekend.

Ahead of Nigeria’s last warm-up match, a friendly against Senegal yesterday, Ighalo insists the team will be at their best for the AFCON, which gets underway on Friday.

“Everyone can give their opinion on the team but what I know is that this team will surprise everyone at the AFCON because we have the quality to go all the way,” Ighalo told newsmen.

“For us as a team, we will keep working hard and ensure we give our best at all time especially at the AFCON where all eyes will be on us. I don’t think we have any problem with our strikers and they are not suffering from any dip in form.

He added, “We have been working hard as a team to bring smiles back to the faces of Nigerians and hopefully when we get to the tournament proper we will start scoring goals that we haven’t scored in recent matches.

“We are confident that Eagles will shine in Egypt but we have the utmost respect for our opponents.”

Nigeria opens her Nations Cup campaign with a clash against Burundi in Alexandria on June 22.