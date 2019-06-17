Hoodlums Stab Photographer To Death, Injure Fisherman

The family of a photographer, Tode Julius, has been thrown into mourning after he was stabbed to death by hoodlums while on his way to buy food in the Ayetoro area of Ebute Meta in the Yaba Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

The Tide source gathered that the hoodlums, made up of the Sawmill boys and the Adekunle boys, had been engaged in a supremacy fight, which had threatened the peace of the community for months.

Our correspondent learnt that whenever a fight broke out, residents, business owners and market women around the Better Life Market in the Ayetoro and Makoko areas were usually thrown into a state of panic, as they run helter-skelter to keep themselves away from the battlefield.

It was gathered that the crisis had led to the death of some of the residents and left scores of people injured.

Tode was said to be a victim of circumstance, as he had gone to purchase the food he wanted to eat from where a group of hoodlums had planned to attack members of the other group.