Gunmen Massacre 35 In Zamfara …As Sporadic Gunshots Rattle Maiduguri Residents

Suspected gunmen have killed at least 35 people in attacks on three villages in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Residents told newsmen that motorbike riding gang of armed men arrived, firing at farmers in Kwallido, Tungar Kahau and Gidan Wawa villages.

The communities are located 20Km West of Shinkafi town and are not far apart.

A resident, Sani Aliyu, said that the bandits chased the farmers on motorbikes into their houses and shot them dead, adding that most of them were killed on their farmlands.

“I’m just coming back from the funeral prayers of the victims. The gunmen shot 12 dead in Gidan Wawa, 22 in Tungar Kahau, 1 in Kwallido.

The armed men arrived on motorbikes, shooting people who were working on their farms,” he said.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu could not be reached for comments at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, some residents in the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, yesterday witnessed some skirmishes following indiscriminate shooting by some soldiers.

The situation forced many women, children and elderly people in Damboa road and Polo general area to scamper for safety.

Residents said they started hearing gunshots at about 3 p.m., though unsure if soldiers were test-firing equipment.

A Civilian Joint Task Force member, Haruna Kachala said that the gunshots came from the soldiers stationed at the state hotel along Damboa road bye- pass while on their way to relieve their colleagues at Molai general area.

Kachala said “Initially, we thought the military were test firing their equipment, but when the other troops at Molai general responded to the fire, residents ran helter-skelter.”

Bukar Mala, a resident in Damboa road said they fled for safety when they heard continuous shootings from the two different locations.

A combined team of hunters, civilian Joint Task Force and the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, led by Governor Babagana Umara, quickly moved to the scene to assess the situation.

Umara told newsmen that there was no course for alarm, stressing that his government would ensure that peace and security returned to all parts of the state.

“We are yet to ascertain what exactly happened, but it was not Boko Haram attack as earlier speculated.

“We shall equip and strengthen the security agencies to improve on emergency response, to address issues like this,” he said.

He advised residents in the state to shun rumour mongering that could cause unnecessary fear.

Also in another development, many are feared dead in Jauro-Sabai, a suburb of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, as rampaging herdsmen are reported to have invaded the area shooting. residents of Nukai, ATC, Kasuwan Bera, and Jauro-Sabai have reportedly fled the area, as rattling gunshots continue to rend the air.

Barnabas Francis, a resident of Kasuwan Bera, who spoke to our correspondent on telephone: “Jalingo is on fire. Fulani herdsmen are on the rampage firing gunshots randomly here.

“We’re on the run. Some of our relations who escaped from Jauro-Sabai reported that many houses in the area have been razed, and from here we can see thick smoke billowing.”

Ishaku Danzumi, who also spoke with our correspondent, said, “Fulani herdsmen in droves have invaded ATC and Jauro-Sabai.

They are firing shots everywhere. Only God can save us tonight. However, Police in Taraba could not categorically state the situation, as David Misal, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said the command has responded to a distress call from Yelwan-Tau, a community around ATC.

“I can’t confirm anything to you now, what I know for now is that we got a distress call from Yelwan-Tau and our men have been dispatched to tackle whatever security challenge in the area. So as it is, I can’t tell you anything about the impact or casualty issues, for now, please,” Misal said.