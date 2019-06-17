Group Tasks PDP To Zone Edo 2020 Guber Ticket To Esan

Publicity Secretary of the Actualisation of True Democracy Group (ATDG) based in the United States of America, Dr. Oboh Osagede Andrew, has called on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State to put their house in order if they hope to regain power in 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

The New York based Uromi-born educationist also warned PDP leaders against mortgaging their birth right, just as he called on the party to zone the 2020 governorship ticket to Edo Central, adding that Esan people in Diaspora will only support PDP if the candidate comes from Edo Central Senatorial District of the state.

“I’m always very uncomfortable seeing the way our politicians treat the Esan people, right here in Nigeria, we practise crude democracy, every citizen of a country is entitled to democratic dividends, but for us in Esan land we have been totally neglected.

“This time around, I believe it would be very ideal for the PDP to zone the 2020 ticket to Edo Central which I am sure will facilitate the party to take over power in the state.

“We don’t want to be cheated again, I hate the way our people play politics in Nigeria, they are showing concern about the less privileged, they feed on the blood of the poor and we don’t want those kind of people to rule over us again.

“In Esan land we have capable hands that are competent to be governor; we have the former minister for works, Chief Mike Onomemen, Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon, and some other PDP top members in Edo Central.

“Our bulk votes combined with the ones we will get from Edo North and South will give us victory over the opponents.

“If they fail to zone the ticket to us in Edo Central, we in Diaspora will give our mandates to the All progressives Congress, APC,” he said.