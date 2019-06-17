Ganduje Orders Probe Of Kano Zoo’s Gorilla That ‘Swallowed’ N6.8m

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has ordered the investigation into a case of missing N6.8million from the Kano Zoo that was generated from visitors to the zoo during the just concluded Sallah events. Zoo gorilla allegedly swallows 7 million naira from Kano Zoological garden

The information is contained in a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano yesterday.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of KanoAbba Anwar, state orders the State Anti-Corruption Commission to probe the issue of Kano Zoological Gardens story of alleged swallowing of the sum N6.8million by a gorilla in the zoo.

“The order was given on Friday by the governor and the commission swings into action, immediately after the issuance of the order.

“He asked the commission to look into the immediate and remote cause of the allegation, directing them to unearth everything surrounding the incident” the statement said.