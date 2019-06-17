Four LGs To Appear Before Rivers Audit C’ttee, Today

The Committee to Investigate and Audit the Financial Transactions of the 23 Local Government Councils has invited the chairmen of Emohua, Gokana, Ikwerre and Okrika Local Government Areas to appear before it, today.

A statement issued in Government House, Port Harcourt and signed by the Secretary of the committee, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, indicated that the chairmen are to appear with their Council Secretaries, Head of Local Government Administration and Head of Personnel Management.

Others to appear alongside the Chairmen are Treasurers, Cashiers as well as the Director of Works of the Councils.

The statement added that they were to appear at the Conference Room of the Deputy Governor’s Office, at the Government House in Port Harcourt at 10 am prompt, and warned affected LG officials to be punctual.

Tomorrow will be the turn of Ahoada East, Akuku Toru, Bonny and Oyigbo LGAs.