Enugu Police Rescue Three Female Kidnap Victims

The Enugu State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the rescue of three female passengers abducted in Nkanu area of the State.

Our correspondent reports that the victims were part of the occupants of a commercial bus attacked by armed men two days earlier.

Confirming the development, the Spokesman of the Enugu Police, SP Ebere Amaraizu said they were freed without the payment of ransom.

The statement issued by Amaraizu read in part:

“The Enugu State command of the Nigeria Police has commenced a full scale investigation into the attack of a commercial bus and abduction of some victims by hoodlums along Agbani Ugbawka road of Nkanu East local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Yet to be identified hoodlums had on 14/6/19 along Agbani Ugwawka road struck at a commercial bus with some passengers plying towards the road and abducted three female persons after robbing the said bus and zoomed into the bush.”

He added that operatives of the ‘Operation Puff Adder’, acting on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe promptly raced to the scene and embarked on aggressive combing of the bush, which forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims without payment of any money; no ransom was demanded.