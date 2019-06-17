Deaf Football Tourney: Federation Urges FG To Approve Nigeria’s Hosting Right

The Director, Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation (NDSF), Amuda Yusuf has called on the federal government to approve the hosting right of Nigeria for the 1st Africa Deaf Football Tournament.

Yusuf made the call in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

He said that the hosting right letter had been received from the Confederation for Africa Deaf Sports (CADS) and sent to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for approval.

Yusuf said the tournament scheduled to hold in November would serve as qualifiers for the 2020 Deaf Football World Cup, adding that it was a winning host for Nigeria.

He said that the national team known as Deaf Eagles’ participation and top record in the continental tournament earned Nigeria the hosting right.

“We have done the needful by forwarding the hosting right letter of the tournament to the appropriate quarters, being the sports authorities, and we are expecting and appealing for necessary approval.