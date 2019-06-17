Clergyman Tasks Fathers On Responsibility

Pastor-in-Charge of Summit Bible Church Kubwa, Abuja, Dan Anorue, has tasked fathers on the need to be more responsible in the discharge of their roles as parents.

He gave the advice in a message in commeration of 2019 Father’s Day celebration in Abuja, yesterday.

Father’s Day is celebrated worldwide to recognise the contribution of fathers and father figures to the lives of their children and wards. “This day celebrates fatherhood and male parenting.

“Although it is celebrated on a variety of dates worldwide, many countries like Nigeria observe this day on the third Sunday in June.”

Anorue, who spoke on the theme “Go Foward”, called on fathers as heads of the home to be forerunners and role models of families which was the first unit of socialisation.

While placing emphasis on the Book of Exodus 14:13-15, Anorue said that in spite of the challenging times, fathers should not “draw back” because all the family members were dependent on them.

“For men to go forward there may be opposing factors that will make them draw back or not achieve what they will want to achieve. You don’t have to draw back because there are challenges”.