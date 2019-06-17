Church Offers Scholarships To Indigent Students

Kingdom Men’s Network, the men’s fellowship unit of House on the Rock Church, the Refuge, Abuja, yesterday offered scholarships to 10 indigent secondary and university students of the Church.

Chairman of the Network, Fidel Pepple, said in an interview with newsmen, that the scholarships were for a school session and that the beneficiaries were from eight different families in the church.

He said that the scholarship was a way of encouraging students who were exemplary in the teenage and youths sections of the church to perform better.

Pepple said that part of the selection process was the financial challenges faced by parents of the beneficiaries to further their education.

“Our intervention was to help ensure they continue with their academics and not drop out. We selected these 10 through a combined effort between the youth section and the network.

“The youth department did the selection and forwarded the names to us while we enforced the scholarship,” he said.

Pepple said that after the one year academic sponsorship, a review of their performance would be carried out to assess the sustainability of the scheme.

One of the beneficiaries, Ofunne Ruth, a 300-level student of the University of Abuja, while expressing gratitude, said the scholarship was not expected by any of the beneficiaries.

“I am glad to be one of the beneficiaries as you always get rewarded for working in the House of God. Two days ago I heard rumours of the scholarship but I never imagined my name will be mentioned among the beneficiaries,” she said.