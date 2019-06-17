Buhari Greets Ex-Minister Amaechi At 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief MbazuluikeAmaechi, on the occasion of his 90th birthday anniversary.

His spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the president joined family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate the elder statesman, foremost nationalist and respected community leader who has remained steadfast in proffering the way forward for Nigeria and building bridges that will help strengthen the foundations of the country.

“On this auspicious occasion, the President enjoins all who celebrate the nonagenarian to reflect on the ideals he shared so much with national founding figures like the great Zik of Africa, DrNnamdi Azikiwe, who used their leadership positions to serve the country with dedication, dignity and discipline”, it read.

“The President believes Nigeria needs nationalists like Chief Amaechi to constantly remind us of our national history and inspire all Nigerians to embrace the core values of unity and faith, peace and progress.

“President Buhariprays God to preserve the celebrant with good health, happiness and peace and wish all those celebrating him a joyous day.”