Army ‘Declares War On Kidnappers’ In Ondo, Ekiti

The Nigerian Army, 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Barracks, Akure has launched a “Special Anti-kidnapping Squad” to combat the spate of kidnappings in Ondo State.

According to the Brigade Commander, Brig. General Zakari Logun Abubakar, his men were battle ready for the operation, which will also extend to Ekiti State.

Brig. General Abubakar, who decried the worrisome cases of kidnappings, which he said were fast becoming the latest trend for criminals, revealed that the vast forests of both states will be combed towards flushing them out of the states.

“In order to fight this scourge head-long, we have already launched the anti-kidnapping squad of the military section.

“This squad, which is a special one, would be active, mobile and swift in reacting to cases of kidnappings in the states of our jurisdiction.

“And in order to achieve this vigour, they are to mount strategic location of the roads, check on passengers and vigilant to react to kidnap case.

“We have identified the prone areas where these criminal elements use to perpetrate their evil works. They are bushes in Ondo, Ekiti and Ibiilo in Edo State.”