All Our Courses Are Accredited – RSU

The Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu, Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, Prof Blessing Didia has said that all the courses under taken by the university have been accredited by the National University Commission (NUC).

He stated this during the 31st convocation ceremony of the university.

Didia disclosed that the university in collaboration with the Centre for Basic Space Science, Nsukka, an affiliate of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a legal obligation on the centre’s scientists to assist the university staff in teaching graduate and undergraduate courses in space and astronomy, adding that the centre would help the university to establish an Astronomy laboratory ,which will be the first of its kind in the entire South – South region of Nigeria

The Vice Chancellor further disclosed that the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) permanent structure presently under construction, will soon be completed, courtesy of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TET Fund).

Didia said that the Entrepreneurship Development Centre was undergoing construction by TETFund to ensure that graduating students of the university leave with skills to enable them transform to employers of labour and not job seekers

He used the opportunity to express the university’s appreciation to the state governor for his financial assistance to the institution.