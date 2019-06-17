Agip JV Constructs Market, Drains In Delta

The Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC)Limited and its joint venture partners comprising the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Oando Oil have constructed a market in Beneku community of Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State.

A statement by Agip at the weekend said the project inaugurated consisted of two blocks of lock-up stores with 20 shops per block; two blocks of open stalls consisting of 20-stalls per block, concrete landscaping, drainage channels on the premises, toilet facility and water scheme.

In his remarks, the General Manager District, Tiani Alessandro, urged the community to take ownership of the project and other projects provided by the JV.

Alessandro, represented by the Stakeholders Management and Community Development Division Manager, NAOC, Mr Dennis Masi, commended the community for the warm reception accorded the team.

He said the project was in pursuance of its goal to continually improve the socio-economic life of people in communities within its areas of operation.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Community Development Committee Chairman, Mr Onwubolu Edike, thanked NAOC JV for the market.

He stated that the completion of the project was an attestation of the company’s genuine interest in the development of communities in its areas of operation.