Aggrieved UTME Candidates Tackle JAMB Over Alleged Lapses

Some candidates, who took the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, have carpeted the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board for the alleged lapses in the conduct of this year’s exam as well as the results.

JAMB conducted the 2019 UTME between April 11 and 18 in about 698 Computer-Based Test centres, with 1.8million candidates sitting the exam.

The results were released on May 11.

But many candidates have yet to receive their results amid reports of computer failure, biometric issues and allegations of impersonation.

One of the candidates, Haruna Musa, who spoke with our correspondent, said her computer suddenly turned off during the exam and that she got 19 in a paper she did not take.

She said, “We were supposed to start the exam by 7am on April 11. But we couldn’t log into the system. By that time we were able to, it was already 9am.

“I was dealing with Chemistry, which was the third paper at my centre in Solid Model School, Maitama, when suddenly the computers in the hall turned off.

“A man there asked us to write our names and phone numbers, saying they might reschedule the exam for us.

“There was one of us who started only English before the computers switched off. The people at the centre used some policemen to chase us away.

“When the results came out, I discovered that I scored 19 in Physics that I did not touch.

“This looks like JAMB manipulating my results. I didn’t do Physics. Where did the result come from?”

Another candidate, Maryam Bitrus, said she was not able to do her biometric verification because the machines brought by JAMB failed and that the body didn’t send her a text message as promised.

Bitrus said, “On April 11, I went to Bingham University, Nasarawa State, to take the exam. I was told that they needed my thumbprint before entering the hall. I complied, but my information did not appear. But that was where I did my registration. Several times I tried, but my thumb print did not work.