Activist Canvasses For Flying Doctors Scheme Rebirth

A Niger Delta Activist, Rev. (Dr) Sokari Soberekon, has called for the reactivation of the Flying Doctors Scheme in Rivers State to ensure health coverage for all communities in Rivers State.

Rev Soberekon, who said this in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said that some communities in Rivers State were too remote to be reached by land transportation, stressing that such communities, are in dire need of medical and health facilities.

According to him, some of these communities can only be reached by helicopters while those in the riverine areas can be accessed by boats with flat bottom.

Meanwhile, the elder stateman has called on Governor Wike not to carry out further repair or construction of any federal roads or projects in the state.

The activist said the Federal Government had short changed the State in terms of projects, regretting that in the last four years, the state has not benefitted from any federal projects.

Soberekon also stressed the need for the federal government to refund all monies used by both previous and present administrations in the state to invest in federal roads in the State to enable Governor Wike consolidate on his projects to the people of the State.

The activist, however, stressed the need for the present administration in the state to construct flyover at the Amapakabo road, while the Okrika-Borokiri road be completed to decongest traffic at the Aba road.

Soberekon also called for the introduction of mass transit scheme as the minibuses scheme is no longer suitable to the transport need of Rivers people.