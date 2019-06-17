2019 Recruitment: NDA Releases Names Of Shortlisted Applicants

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) yesterday released names of applicants who participated in the Screening Test held on June 8, 2019.

This was contained in a release by NDA Academy Registrar Brig. Gen. I. M. Jallo.

The candidates are to appear for interview before the Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) from June 22 to August 10, 2019 at the NDA Ribadu Campus in Kaduna.

The release advised them to download both the Attestation and Parent Guardian Consent Forms from the NDA applications portal (rcapplications.nda.edu.ng) and complete same.

It added: “Candidates who fail to report by Saturday 22 June 2019 and Saturday 13 July 2019 for Batches 1 and 2 respectively, will NOT be allowed to attend the interview. Any candidate in Batch 2 who is seen around the NDA premises before 13 July 2019, will be disqualified. All candidates will be accommodated and fed throughout the duration of their stay for the AFSB.

“All candidates will undergo a screening exercise which will involve certificates/credentials screening, medical and physical fitness tests amongst others. Only candidates who pass the screening exercise will qualify to continue with the interview. Thus, any candidate that fails at any stage of the screening (documents verification and medical screening) will be asked to leave NDA premises.

“Candidates must bring along the original and 2 photocopies each of the following documents:

a. JAMB UTME Result Slip 2019. Acknowledgement Form and NDA Screening Test Admission Card. Academic Certificates / Statements of Result and Testimonials for Primary and Secondary Schools (Junior and Senior).Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age, preferably Birth Certificate.

“Attestation Form of State/Local Government Indigeneship duly signed by the SSG or Chairman of Local Government, as the case may be. Certification obtained from a military officer from the candidate’s state of origin, who must be of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and above or equivalent in the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, may be used in place of Local Government Indigeneship Certificate. In this case, the officer must indicate his formation/unit, appointment, contact address, phone numbers and e-mail address.