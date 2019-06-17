2019 Elections: EU Scores Nigeria Low

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Nigeria, in its final report on 2019 general elections concluded that there is a need for serious electoral reforms due to the systemic failings and low level of voter participation recorded during the polls.

The mission observed that the elections were marked by severe operational and transparency deficiencies, including electoral security problems, low turnout and abuse of incumbency power.

The EU Chief Observer, Maria Arena, while presenting the mission’s final statement in Abuja, on Saturday, however said even with the challenges, there were positive improvements as the elections were competitive, parties and candidates were allowed to campaign and freedom of expression and movement largely respected.

“The EU EOM noted that INEC worked in a difficult environment and made some improvements, such as simplifying voting procedures.

However, considerable weaknesses remained. Operational deficiencies led to the postponement of the elections, there were insufficient checks and transparency in the results process, as well as a general lack of public communication and information.

The elections became increasingly marred by violence and intimidation, with the role of the security agencies becoming more contentious as the process progressed. The EU EOM reported that this damaged the integrity of the electoral process and may deter future participation. During collation of the federal results, EU observers directly witnessed or received reports of intimidation of INEC officials in 20 states.”

The EU EOM also expressed concern on further decrease in the number of women elected, saying contrary to international standards, Nigeria has no temporary measures for promoting the participation of women in politics.

It therefore, sought for a legal requirement for political parties to have a minimum representation of women among candidates, advocating that non-compliance with such legal rules should be sanctioned with proportionate and deterrent penalties.

Asked whether the election results reflected the will of electorate, the EU declared that only the voters could determine that, adding it was only mandated to scrutinise and observe the electoral process.

Other highlights of the recommendations include, the need to strengthen INEC procedures for the collation of results and its operational capacity; inter-agency collaboration responsible for electoral security to work more transparently; electoral tribunal to cover pre-election cases in order to improve access to remedy and avoid petitions being taken to different courts at the same time, and also the need to reform the licensing system for the broadcast media to provide for media pluralism.

WHILE commending the EU EOM for showing interest in the country’s elections, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said steps are already being taken to reform the nation’s electoral process ahead of the 2023 polls.

He said recommendations to be provided by the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) in the 2019 polls would form major inputs in the areas of reform expected to be submitted to the 9th National Assembly soon.

Mahmood spoke in Abuja on Friday, at a meeting with the Chief Observer of the EU EU EOM, Maria Arena.

According to him, “Every election in any democracy around the world is work in progress. We therefore, look forward to the full EU EOM report and recommendations on the elections”.