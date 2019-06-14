Wike Warns Against Closure Of Oil Facilities …As Anglican Bishops Thank God For Gov’s Re-election

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the State Government will not tolerate the shutting down of oil production facilities of operating companies in the state.

Governor Wike said under no circumstances should communities take laws into their hands by preventing oil producing companies from working.

Speaking during a meeting with Chairmen of Cluster Development Boards in Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru and Degema Local Government Areas with oil companies and security agencies at the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, Governor Wike directed the immediate revival of the State Steering Committee on Cluster Development Boards.

He said: “I will not support any company not to carry out their corporate social responsibilities to their host communities.

”However, communities must not take laws into their hands. They must not stop production by the operating companies. Such actions will negatively affect the finances of the Federal Government, the state and the local government areas”.

He said in cases where companies fail to act within the expectations of the communities, the State Government will mediate through the Steering Committee on Cluster Development Boards.

”It is important that we do not allow crisis to occur in the communities. The Aeroton rig in one community was seized. That rig should be allowed to work. I called this meeting because of the concerns raised by the operating companies in the area”, he said.

Governor Wike said that the Steering Committee on Cluster Development Boards will have the Permanent Secretary, Community Development, Security Agencies, Community Development Clusters and oil companies as members. He said the committee will meet at regular intervals to address ensuing challenges, in order to forestall the escalation of conflicts.

He regretted that most problems in the Niger Delta were caused by oil companies who patronise and engage with criminal elements to the disadvantage of the host communities.

In a remark, former Commissioner for Environment, Mr Samuel Horsfall said that the oil operating companies know the right thing to do, but they will never take the right steps.

He said that the oil companies even refuse to recognise council chairmen who are the direct links to the respective communities.

An official of the Cluster Development Board, Mr Charles Sekibo denied seizing the rig of one of the oil companies. He said that his community had always provided the needed support for the company to engage in production.

The Managing Director of Aeroton, Mr Ebiaho Emafo said that nobody had the right to stop the production of oil companies.

He said that the company has spent about N3billion on community development, saying that the company was struggling to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, in appreciation to God for defeating the activities of the enemies of Rivers State, Anglican Bishops of the Niger Delta Province trooped to the Chapel of Everlasting Grace at the Government House, Port Harcourt where they offered praises and thanks to God for the electoral victory of Governor Nyesom Wike.

They declared that they chose to return to the Chapel of Everlasting Grace, because they vowed to offer their gratitude at the same location if Governor Wike wins the election.

Governor Nyesom Wike read the only lesson from Exodus 15: 1-11 which captured the mood of the celebration and God’s awesome power to deliver his people.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo led the congregation in the rendition of Psalm 105, which also outlined the strength of the Almighty in the face of the actions of the enemies.

In a sermon, Archbishop of the Anglican Province of Niger Delta, Most Rev Tunde Adeleye said with the victory of Governor Wike, the will of God has been done for Rivers State. He said despite the tensions and fears that greeted the lengthy process, God proved himself .

He commended Governor Wike for rising above the evil machinations of the wicked to declare that he has forgiven everyone by offering the hand of reconciliation.

The Cleric said that Rivers State was a test case for the evil plot to overrun the Christian faithful

“This state was the eye of the nation. If the enemy had penetrated Rivers State, the entire nation would have fallen. God put his hand on his Rivers State to defend his people”, he said.

The Anglican Bishops of the Province of Niger Delta prayed for Governor Wike and the success of his administration. The Bishops also led the congregation for a Special Thanksgiving Procession to honour God for his mercies.