‘Wike, Banigo, Exemplary Leaders’

Renowned political scientist in Rivers State, Ama-Opu-Senibo Augustus Ebranga, has stated that the victory of Governor Nyesom Wike and his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, at the just concluded governorship election is a sign of good things coming to the state.

Describing the governor and his deputy as exemplary builders of humanity and society in a chat with The Tide yesterday in Port Harcourt, Ebranga stressed that within his first tenure, Wike and his deputy were able to create a perfect team for the betterment of the state and the country in general.

Ebranga pointed out that the duo are industrialisation champion and sound believers of good governance, who created out rooms for job and wealth creation.

He maintained that they deserved to come back to complete their assignment as mandated to them by the people of the state.

Ebranga, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) explained that under the Wike-led government, development in the past four years in the state, especially on human and infrastructure, marked them out as the best in the country.

The administrator cum politician noted that what the governor and his team desire is unlimited kudos for being able to give Rivers State a development face-lift since its creation fifty-two years ago.

He pleaded to the governor to include youths, women and creative thinkers in the policy formulation and implementation process of the government in the state in his second tenure for reaching results.

Ebranga commended their exemplary leadership skills and accured them of the masses’ support.

He described Wike and his Deputy, as committed and God-fearing exemplary leaders, who, by God’s grace, were able to minimise the rate of poverty, hunger and social disorder in the state, and noted that through their intellectual endowment, they have reduced poverty and created job opportunities through various skills acquisition for the citizenry, especially widows and youths.

Bethel Toby