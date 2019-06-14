The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has advanced reasons over its new policy that will compel potential whistleblowers to be under oath before filing petition.
The Commission introduced the process that compels a whistleblower to sign an undertaking, including taking an oath, before filing an allegation of corruption, to check unfolding abuse of the policy.
Zonal head, Kano office, Garba Dugum, made this Known in Kano at a training workshop on budget tracking and project monitoring for civil society organisations (CSOs) in northern Nigeria.
Dugum, who expressed disgust over series of petitions filed by supposed whistleblowers, which were later found to be false declaration, noted that EFCC found it absolutely important to initiate the new policy to check needless allegations.
Whistleblowers Must Be Under Oath To File Petition, Says EFCC
