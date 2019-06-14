Uche Ogbodo Reacts To Backlash From Nude Photos

There are usually backlashes celebrities experience from their peers, followers and even loyal fans. This backlash comes with some form of hatred or annoyance, and it’s every celebrity’s duty to respond to it in the best way that suits them. This was what Uche Ogbodo faced when she shared nude photos on her birthday. Reacting to the backlash, Uche Ogbodo said:

“Well, as a public figure, one would usually expect such backlash. Not everyone will sing your praises at all times. Some will definitely find faults with the things you do. So it was expected,”

While addressing whether she had plastic surgery or not, Uche Ogbodo said:

“My body is 100 percent natural. I haven’t altered my body by having surgery yet. I only dedicate my time to keeping fit and watching my diet. I have never considered plastic surgery. My body is perfect and I love it. I keep in shape so no need for plastic surgery. Keeping fit is easy because it is something that can be done anywhere and anytime. It is really easy to combine it with my job. It doesn’t distract me at all. It helps me to also alleviate stress from my life. I love keeping fit.”