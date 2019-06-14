Traditional Ruler Laments Increased Insecurity In Oyigbo

The Paramount Ruler of Obure Autonomous Community, Egbru-Ndoki, in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Gideon Chidi Lazarus, has decried reported cases of armed robbery, communal conflicts and kidnapping in the area and said that Oyigbo people had never experienced such horrible armed robbery and kidnapping situation before but currently is being engulfed by these elements of destruction.

Speaking with The Tide yesterday in Egberu-Ndoki on the state of security in the area in particular and LGA in general, Lazarus called on Oyigbo residents, especially Ndoki people, to put their acts together for the interest of the future of the local government.

He said; “our LGA had never had it so before in prevalent circle of crimes, kidnappings and killings, as well as cattle rustling, clash between farmers and herders, and the murder of innocent children, women and people on daily basis”.

The ruler reasoned that a peaceful environment was the most fundamental prerequisite for progress and development of any society or nation.

He lamented that Oyigbo people had totally abandoned the ideology in our national politics and allowed personal interests to prevail.

According to him, “this character has resulted in the culture of winner takes it all, which brings about violence and atmosphere of insecurity that bedevils our politics. I use this opportunity to urge politicians to come to term with immediate demand to revamp our politics and phase out criminality in our national life” .

He said this could be achieved through reforming the people’s attitude, focus on issue and maximise the nation’s interest, rather focusing on material need.

Lazarus admonished the elites in governance to keep promises in order to enhance credibility and raise the integrity profile of the leaders.

On curbing of the insecurity in the area, Chief Lazarus appealed to relevant authorities, including the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to wade into the erupted killings, kidnappings and armed robbery incidents, noting that without prompt intervention, the situation would degenerate.

