Tonto Dike’s Ex Husband, Churchill Gets New Lover

Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike, has found love again in the bosom of a white woman who shares the same birthday with his ex-wife, Tonto Dike.

Churchill took to his instagram on Sunday to wish his new found love a happy birthday. He wrote: “All of your days in this life time should be spent with nothing less than ordinary. An extra ordinary person like you deserves a birthday much better than the last one combined, happy birthday my quiet green.

In a video shared in his instagram page the lady says thank you to her well wishers and in course of that calls Churchill ‘My Love’ recall that Olakunle had shared photos of her on his instagram page days ago to wish her a happy birthday.

Churchill was married to Tonto Dike in 2005 and divorced her in 2007, the marriage produced a child, Andre Omodayo Churchill.