TAF Seeks More Support For Persons With Albinism

Members of The Albino Foundation (TAF) yesterday held a road walk around major roads in the Central Business District in Abuja, to solicit more support for the Albinism cause.

The members, who were led by the Chief Executive Officer of TAF, Mr Jake Epelle, said the road walk was to celebrate the 2019 International Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD), marked on June 13 of every year.

The theme for the 2019 IAAD is: “Still Standing Strong, Advancing the Albinism Cause’’.

Epelle said the foundation was partnering with some disabilities organisations and institutions in the country to ensure that Persons With albinism (PWA) and other vulnerable groups were socially and economically empowered and their rights protected.

He said the Foundation envisioned a society with equal opportunities for persons with Albinism, calling for more awareness on the challenges such persons go through and fight against discrimination of PWA.

“We realise that institutional collaborations, public/private sector partnership and non-governmental organisations involvement are the most practical approaches for addressing deep-seated issues, such as the one posed by albinism,’’ Epelle said.

The Assistant Coordinator, TAF, Edo Chapter, Miss Obehi Odigie, said albinos go through health, social and education challenges, saying that they needed support from members of the public to cope with the challenges.