Taekwondo Federation Lines Up Activities

The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) has lined up series of activities at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, formerly known as the National Stadium, Abuja.

The Tidesports source reports that President Muhammadu Buhari last Wednesday renamed the stadium after the late politician and sports enthusiast, as part of activities to mark the June 12 Democracy Day.

Abiola, was the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993Ppresidential election in the country which was annulled by the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida’s military regime.

Chika Chukwumerije, the NTF’s Technical Director, told newsmen that the federation was happy to be the first sports federation to organise activities at the renamed stadium.

Chukwumerije, a Beijing 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, said that the activities which would come up in June would include a national referees’ workshop and a national Black Belt grading programme.

“The federation will also organise a world taekwondo global membership system club administration course for Nigerian Taekwondo club owners.

“It will also organise the highly anticipated national seniors open trials,” he said.

The NTF technical director also stated that registration for the events would be done through the World Taekwondo global membership system, Nigeria, which is the official database and portal of the NTF.

“More than 150 taekwondoists across the country are expected to participate in the various events,” he said.