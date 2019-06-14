Surety In Fraud Case Lands In EFCC Trouble

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday arraigned one Tijani Adamu before Justice Moh’d Tukur Muazu of the Kaduna State High Court on a seven-count charge bordering on forgery, altering and giving false information.

Adamu wanted to stand surety for one Ibrahim Adamu, arrested for an alleged fraud, and was to be granted bail pending the conclusion of investigations.

He presented documents to the EFCC claiming to be a staff of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC.

However, when the documents he tendered were sent by the EFCC to UBEC for verification and to ascertain whether he was a staff of the UBEC, the feedback was that his appointment with UBEC was in fact terminated in 2004, and so was no longer in the employ of the UBEC.

He testified in his statement that he was approached by one AlhajiShuaibu, a friend of his, to come and take Ibrahim Adamu on bail.

Under further interrogation, he confessed that the documents, which included a letter of introduction from UBEC as a level 16 officer of the Commission, alongside others required to stand in as surety, were forged for him by a friend of his.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Alhaji Tijjani Adamu, sometimes in January 2019 at Kaduna within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court did pretend to be a Deputy Director, Internal Audit on Salary Grade Level 16/5 of the National Primary Education Commission/ Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) which you knew to be false and in that assumed character, stood as a surety to one Ibrahim Adamu in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 96 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State 2017.”