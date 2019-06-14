The maiden edition of the Pan African Online Film Festival (PAOFF), an online based award to encourage Africa’s local content creation has been announced. PAOFF is hosted by Startimes on mobile App, the video streaming service of Startimes, rich in content, general entertainment music, movies and live TV download.
Pan Africa Online Film Festival is an initiative of Africa’s leading digital television operator, Startimes and will focus on three categories which are best film, best short film and best music video. All producers of film, short films and music videos can enter for the award via PAOFF @ Startimes. com.
PAOFF aims to encourage young African producers of local motion picture industry which will in turn support the film and music industry across Africa.
Startimes Announces Pan African Online Film Festival – Debuts
The maiden edition of the Pan African Online Film Festival (PAOFF), an online based award to encourage Africa’s local content creation has been announced. PAOFF is hosted by Startimes on mobile App, the video streaming service of Startimes, rich in content, general entertainment music, movies and live TV download.