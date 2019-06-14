Share Each Others Pains, Happiness – Cleric Charges Couples

Couples have been called upon to share each other’s pains and happiness, no matter the prevailing circumstances.

Pastor John Orji of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), made the call at the solemnization of holy matrimony between former Ms. Chizoba Confidence Njokuoji and Engr. Chukwumaraijem Anthony Ibeabuchi at Okoloma-Afam, in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State, head of Oyigbo 1 region, recently.

Speaking on the theme: “War Against Home-Breakers,” with text from Proverbs 13, Pastor John Orji admonished the couples to see themselves as one indivisible entity that should comport and share things together in one accord.

In his words, “ to avoid breaking your marital home, ensure you don’t hide things from each other, especially in time of need and pains”.The cleric warned against personal and selfish interests in all dealings for God’s unlimited grace and blessing to thrive.

According to him, “a home can break when Jesus is not in the marriage because it lacks the fear of God”.

On stable marital life, the man of God enjoined the couple to learn to apologise to each other in humility, and avoid unpalatable statement while appealing to both to embrace transparency, which is the hallmark of development in every successful marriage.

He further explained that talking without listening to each other, insulting each other and unnecessary arguments, will not mean well for the union. He thus enjoined friends and in-laws to distant themselves from the couple’s internal affairs for successful marriage.

In a chat with The Tide shortly after the event, the groom, Engr. Anthony Ibeabuchi pledged to contribute towards better and lasting marital future, devoid of chaos, sectionalism and disparity.

He assured of transparent and productive marriage, which produces better results.

Also speaking, the bride, Mrs Confidence Ibeabuchi, described the day as “God’s ordained”, she pledged to ensure good marital home, which would be anchored on Jesus.