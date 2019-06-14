Robbery: Police Nab Female Army Officer, 19 Others In Rivers

A female army officer attached to Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Minna, Niger State, Lance, Corporal, Ebeta Rebecca was among 20 criminal suspects paraded by the Rivers State Police Command for their involvement in criminal activities in parts of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Usman A. Belel disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Command Headquarters in Port Harcourt yesterday, on the major breakthrough and achievements recorded by the Command in one week.

CP Bele told journalists that on 8/6/2019 at about 0600hrs,the Anti Robbery patrol team of the Oyigbo police station, while on early morning stop and search along the PH/Aba Road, accosted a motorcycle carrying two persons. On approaching the police point, one of them immediately pulled out from his bag a locally made pistol with the intent to engage the police in a gun duel.

According to him, the suspect was gunned down by the police men while the bike rider smartly escaped, adding that on searching the bag another locally made shot gun, one live cartridge and a face mask were recovered. “The suspect was taken to hospital where a medical doctor confrimned him dead. Efforts are on to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

“The deceased armed robbers are members of the armed gang responsible for all the criminal activities at Oyigbo axis and its environs,” the CP said.

The State Commissioner of Police while giving further breakdown of the various achievements recorded within the period under review, said eight cultists, three kidnap , four armed robbery and five cattle rustling suspects were arrested ,while two Ak47 rifles,14 locally made pistols, three pump action guns, three machetes, five magazines, 55 ammunition and 82 cartridges were recovered

Three vehicles, 10 cows, two pieces of military face caps and five expended ammunition were also recovered in the period under review

CP Belel said the police in the state would continue to do their best to sustained the current onslaught against the armed banditry in the state, adding that he had repositioned his men for better productivity in the war against criminals across the state

“I have repositioned my men for better productivity and as soon as possible you will feel the impact of rejigged strategy,” he stated.