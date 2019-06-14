Regina Daniels Appointed S’Eagles Supporters’ Club Ambassador

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has been appointed as an ambassador of Super Eagles Supporters Club. She earned the position as a result of her motivational endeavours and passion shown over the years. Husband Ned Nwoko shared the news and stated that he was proud of her.

The controversial teen actress is once again in the news and this time around it has nothing to do with her much talked about marriage to billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

In an official letter signed by the National President of the Supporters Club, Mr. Vincent Okumagba, the Supporters Club made reference to the screen goddess’s recently concluded Children’s Day festival which attracted thousands of people that comprised of kids and youths.

The appointment comes ahead of the commencement of the 2019 edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament which is scheduled to hold in Egypt.

Explaining what her role entails, Okumagba pointed out that the Supporters Club holds the important role of mobilizing and providing strong support for the Super Eagles, Super Falcons, the Flying Eagles, the Golden Eagles and other national teams.

Reacting to the appointment on his official instargram page, Ned Nwoko expressed that he is proud of his wife.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the actress shared some photos with her husband’s children and she appeared to be bonding perfectly with them. A lot of Nigerians however received the photos with mixed reactions.