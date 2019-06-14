Produce Workable Blueprint To Improve Aerodrome Fire Fighting – NAMA

The Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt. Fola Akinkuotu has called on stakeholders in the aviation sector to come up with a workable blueprint that would entrench stakeholders’ collaboration in all facets of civil aviation management, particularly the aerodrome fire fighting improvement.

He said the call has became imperative now that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) was emphasising on airport collaboration decision-making as the most effective strategy in achieving an inclusive development of customer centric airport and air navigational services development plan .

Akinkuotu, who made the call in a statement from the public affairs office of the agency, made available to aviation correspondents recently, noted that the collaboration would enhance cooperation among the aerodrome operators.

“In order to achieve robust and effective aircraft emergency, management at the airport, inter- agency collaboration, meetings , seminars/ conferences and regular exercises are absolutely indispensable”, he said.

He also harped on the need for training and retraining of officers of the airport fire and rescue department to have the requisite skills in discharging their duties

The NAMA boss also noted that fire fighting rescue and communication equipment must be provided if emergencies are to be handled successfully.

He further noted the need to adequately educate emergency responders about their roles in the event of an emergency

Akinkuotu also explained how important it was to get emergency numbers for responders as against the practice of using individual numbers which become unreliable.

Corlins Walter