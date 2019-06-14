Okagbue Attributes Poor Performance To Injuries

Uche Okagbue will attempt to keep a brave face despite his team’s shambolic show in the Super 6 Playoffs, but it’s futile exercise.

From one turn to the next bend, Okagbue would blame FC Ifeanyi Ubah’s woes in the playoffs to lack of character then there was injuries to his players, the schedule pile up and finally poor officiating.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah were sunk, after a fifth straight defeat on Wednesday and they ended the competition with the worst defensive record.

In his final post match of the competition and likely as Coach of the team, Okagbue said about his playing five games in 10 days, “They (Players) looked tired and most of them were injured.

‘I had to encourage them every step of the way, they were willing to move but the body couldn’t carry them.

‘The schedule of playing five matches in 10 days affected the players, you could even tell from how the other teams played.’

Asked about his verdict on the quality of the Super 6, Okagbue said, ‘The tournament really lived up to its expectation, but the officiating had major question marks.

Yet, it’s part of the game, if Computers can make mistake, what do you expect from humans.