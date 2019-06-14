Nude Video With Etinosa Was Planned – MC Galaxy

Nigerian singer, MC Galaxy has again confessed that the nude sex video he had with Comedian Etinosa was planned.

It would be recalled that on March 15, actress and popular instagram Comedian Etinosa made news after she stripped naked on singer MC Galaxy’s IG live video.

She received a lot of backlash from Nigerians, but later apolo-gised. But in a fresh interview with Hip TV, MC Galaxy said he and Etinosa planned that she would go naked on his IG live. He however said he did not know she would go that far.

He said: “I think I need to say the whole truth about this live video thing once and for all. The live video thing, we planned it. Me and Etinosa actually planned that stuff, but I wasn’t happy the way the whole thing turned out to be on me alone.

“We planned it, but we did not plan she would ‘over naked like that, she over did it when she came on live video.