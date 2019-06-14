Nigerians Observe Democracy Day, Not Celebration, Edo PDP

Chairman, Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Osi Orbih, last Wednesday, faulted the Federal Government for claiming that the country was celebrating Democracy Day instead of using the right word of observing democracy day.

Chief Orbih in a statement in Benin, stated that Nigerians only observed Democracy Day on June 12 and did not celebrate democracy day as claimed by the Federal Government because there is nothing like democracy under the present administration to be celebrated.

According to Chief Orbih, “the worst democratic government is better than the best military government.

“To that extent, Nigerians are observing Democracy day, not celebrating democracy day because coincidentally, this is the worst democratic government since independence.

“The economy is in shambles, there is the insecurity of lives and property, bad roads, bastardised judiciary and a government that is second to none that had denied presidential assent to bills.