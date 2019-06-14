MAN Moves To Reduce Unemployment

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has initiated the Olubadan Entrepreneurship Scheme to reduce unemployment and boost the economy, Chief Kola Akosile, the association’s Chairman said.

Akosile disclosed this in Ibadan on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by executive members of the association to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Akosile said the scheme would empower and train people with potentials to create job and be self relianct, which would contribute significantly to the development of the southwest region.

“We will identify people who can be self employed and train them as well empower them financially so that they can employ themselves and other people.

“We are trying to create manufacturers at the lower level of the economy; we will work with the palace because we already have the template,” he said.

The chairman said the initiative was also to mark the 40th anniversary of the association, with other activities lined up which would begin from July till the end of the year.

In his response, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, commended the role the association had been playing in economic development of Nigeria, especially in providing jobs for the unemployed.

“The entrepreneurship scheme is a laudable one as it would help reduce social vices that lead to insecurity in the country.

“One of the causes of insecurity in Nigeria is high rate of unemployment, with youths roaming the streets and indulging in hard drugs and alcohol.

“The scheme will go a long way in addressing this ugly trend,” the traditional ruler said.