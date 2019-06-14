Lautech Student, 15 Others Nabbed For Armed Robbery, Cultism

The Oyo State Police Command, yesterday said it had arrested 16 suspects, including a student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, over alleged armed robbery, cultism and conspiracy.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Shina Olukolu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen of the command’s activities at the police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Olukolu said that the suspects were believed to be the criminals terrorising people of the state in the last few weeks.

He said that the arrested LAUTECH student had confessed to being a member of illegal Eiye secret confraternity in the institution and had been unleashing mayhem on members of the public and students.

Olukolu said that operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested the student following a tip-off on June 6 at about 7.30 p.m. in Aroje area, Ogbomoso.

“The suspect had been on the wanted list of the police for his involvement in a series of criminal activities and a team of SARs operative on patrol swung into action after getting the information about him and he was arrested.

“Two locally-made pistols, four live cartridges, one knife and a cutlass were recovered from him.

“Investigation is now in progress to arrest other members of his cult gang,” he said.

It was learnt that among the suspects were two, who allegedly hypnotised one Mary and collected N1.4 million from her while she was on the way to a bank at Dugbe area.

The commissioner said that Mary was sent by her boss to deposit the money in the bank when the suspects approached her, hypnotised her and collected the cash from her.