Labour Rejects Planned Increase In VAT

A Labour group, National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has rejected the alleged planned increase in Value Added Tax, VAT, by the Federal Government.

NAAT in its communique at the end of its 40th National Executive Council, NEC, meeting at the NnamdiAzikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State said it “rejects any increase in VAT that would rob workers of the national minimum wage and also leave their economy in extremely serious distress.”

The association which is an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in the communique signed by its President, Comrade Sani Sulieman, advised the federal government to increase taxation on luxury items.

While commending the government for signing the new national Minimum Wage Bill into law, NAAT told the federal government to “as a matter of urgency, implement the provisions of the new minimum wage in order to alleviate the suffering of workers.”

On the declaration of June 12 as a democracy day, the association commended President Muhammadu Buhari “for taking the bull by the horn to re-write history in the right perspectives to enable students of history know the value of democracy day.”

It called for strict observance of judicial independence, stressing that “the judiciary should be immune of interference from other arms of government.

“NAAT opines that the judiciary should be seen to be independent and judges should rise above board by ensuring that justice is seen to be served without fear or favour,” it stated.

It implored the federal government to as a matter of urgency initiate processes that would lead to upgrade and modernization of laboratories in the universities.