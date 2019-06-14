JAMB: University Of Ibadan Insists ON 200 Cut-Off

The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has insisted that their cut-off mark remains 200.

This comes a day after the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) and stakeholders of higher institutions agreed on 160.

UI, on its part, said it will have nothing to do with the national minimum cut-off mark.

In a statement by the office of its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. IdowuOlayinka, the institution said: “For the avoidance of doubts in the minds of our prospective admission seekers, their parents and guardians, our alumni and alumnae and the general public, the minimum mark for any course at the University of Ibadan, and all its Affiliated Institutions, remains 200 out of the maximum of 400.

“This has been the position of the Senate of the University since the matriculation examinations into Nigerian Universities commenced in 1978.”