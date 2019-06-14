Federation To Create 5,000 Jobs For Omoku Youths

The pioneer executive President, Omoku Youth Federation (OYF), Amb. Hopeson Mezieuzor Ahiankwo has disclosed the plan to create 5,000 jobs through intensive skills acquisition programme for Omoku youth.

Amb. Ahiankwo who made the declaration recently during a special general thanksgiving service at the Christian Church of God Mission (CCG) Omoku, said the skill acquisition programme would be achieved through partnership with the multinationals operating in the oil rich town.

He said with the emergence of the new leadership, youths would be given the pride of place by engaging them in meaningful activities, adding that the Omoku Youth Federation had existed for 35 years and had gathered together to give honour and thanks to God. He reiterated his administration’s resolve to build a befitting new secretariat for the youths of Omoku.

While appreciating the presence and support of the PDP state chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, Oba of Ogbaland, His Eminence, Eze Chukwuemelam Nnam Obi II, and other stakeholders, said the unity of Omoku can not be compromised, stressing” “with one voice we will restore the identity of Omoku youths devoid of restiveness and other social vices that had painted Omoku black in the past”.

OYF president vowed to pursue vigouriously programmes that would improve the standard of living of the youths through empowerment initiatives, agriculture and skills acquisition, adding that the executive would partner with the security agents to maintain the existing peace in Omoku, as well as promote culture and tourism in a bid to showcase the cultural heritage of our people to the world.

He called on stakeholders to organise town hall meetings to address issues that would affect the people positively, assuring not to disappoint the confidence reposed in him by the people.

While commending the private security outfit OSPAC for restoring peace in the area, he also urged the multinationals to redouble their efforts in the development of the town.

Earlier, the planning committee chairman, Comrade Ndulaka Oki Onyedibia, said the presence of all relevant stakeholders was an evident to show that Omoku youth federation had a strong backing and support appealing that all hands should be on deck to better the well being of the inhabitants in Omoku.