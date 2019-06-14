FAAN Leadership: Stakeholders Set Agenda For New MD

Sequel to the appointment of Capt. Rabiu Yadudu as the new Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) last week, stakeholders at the airport have registered their expectations in the new dispensation.

Some of the stakeholders in an interaction with TheTide urged the new Managing Director to put up his best to ensure that Nigerian airports meet every international standards for safety and security.

In his view, the former chairman of Accredited Car Hires Association of Nigeria (ACHAN), Port Harcourt International Airport branch, Mr Clifford Wahunoro, stated the need for all the international airports in Nigeria to be certificated, given the efforts of the new Managing Director on the certification of Lagos and Abuja airports, when he was the director of airport operations.

Wahunoro therefore urged the new Managing Director to ensure that all airports, particularly the international ones in Nigeria, are certificated, adding that such would boost business activities and create more employment, as more airlines would operate.

On her part, Ms Jane Ogbejafor, a management staff in the Operations Department, said she expects the new FAAN boss to take the issue of staff training to a higher level, pointing out that staff training has not been given the expected attention.

She, however, urged Yadudu to look into the issue of training staff overseas, adding that adequate training of staff would boost their performance in the field which will in turn boost the business of FAAN.

Also speaking, a senior staff in the Corporate Affairs of FAAN, who pleaded anonymity, urged the new FAAN boss to tackle the issue of casualisation of staff as well as those on contract in order to enhance their productivity.

She also called on Yadudu to do more on the staff welfare to boost workers’ morale as well as tackle the menace of touting by not sending them away completely.

It would be recalled that Yadudu in his maiden press statement as the new FAAN boss assured that he would focus on giving the airports the facelift required to make them compete favourably with other airports around the world.

Corlins Walte