Eze Evo Seeks Sustenance Of Culture

His Royal Majesty, Eze Leslie Eke, Eze OhaEvo, Eze Gbakagbaka III of Evo Kingdom in Rivers State, has underscored the need to revive and sustain at the grassroots, time-tested traditional norms and values that bind Nigerians together, in order to build a better society.

Eze Gbakagbaka said this, during the coronation ceremony of the Nye Udu Ede Upata I, HRH Eze Kelvin Ngozi Anugwo, while he paid glowing tributes to the Eze Igbu Upata III of Upata Kingdom, HRM King Felix Enene Otuwarikpo.

Eze Eke noted that the Upata Kingdom has remained largely peaceful on account of King Otuwarikpo’s leadership since he ascended the throne.

He also noted that the traditional institutions are the custodians of values and norms as they play important roles, especially at the grassroots.

He however urged parents to cultivate the habit of teaching their children the values, norms and language of their people to enable them appreciate the rich culture handed down by their forefathers.

The Evo Monarch, who was the chairman of the occasion, described the native language as the life wire of any society, stressed that the poor state of affairs in relation to the relegation of the native language and culture must be urgently addressed.

While he addressed his people, Eze Otuwarikpo enjoined them to shun crime because “some persons can carry gun and become millionaires in other Ethnic Nationality but the gods of Ekpeye abhors it. Those who carry gun in Ekpeye for crime remain poor and they don’t make progress.”

He called on those bearing arms to hand them over to government and warned against acts that could plunge the society into crisis, advising Eze Anugwo to commit himself to carry his subjects along to a new era of peace, stability and progress in Upata Kingdom.

Noting that the historical relevance of the stool of Ede people span decades, Eze Otuwarikpo assured that he has dedicated himself to building on and surpassing the worthy legacies of his much acclaimed predecessor, Eze Clifford Cheta Nwuche.

Eze Otuwarikpo, who eulogised Eze Anugwo as an employer of labour, assured that the Upata people will key into the developmental vision of Governor Nyesom Wike, stressing passionately that the Upata vision “does not permit jealousy, it does not permit greed and it doesn’t permit blackmails.”

In his goodwill message to the Ede Upata people, Executive Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government, Barr Ben Eke, congratulated the Nye Udu Ede and urged him to uphold the values of his people and those of the Upata Kingdom.

The event which was graced with traditional dances, attracted dignitaries from far and near including Eze IgbuIgbuduya II, HRM Eze Joshua Eyiba, Wakili of Fika, Alhaji Abba Goji and President General of Uzugbani Ekpeye, Professor Dulu Appah.

Others are Hon Federal House of Representatives Member-Elect, Abua/Odual and Ahoada East Federal Constituency, Barr Bob Solomon, High Chief Grant Orugbani, Rivers State Commissioner for Local Government Service Commission,Hon Stephen Ihua, Maduenyi, former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Stephen Ezekwem, among other top traditional rulers, politicians and captains of industries.