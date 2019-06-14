Expert Tasks Mothers On Spousal Respect

Mothers all over the world have been urged to learn to honour and respect their spouses, In a women summit recently organised by the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Worldwide at Okoloma-Afam, in Oyigbo Local Government Area, a renowned counselor and wife of the Resident Minister of Afam branch of the Ministries, Mrs Moses Jessica Nneka, admonished mothers to live a life of moral conduct at all times, instead of becoming callous, disrespectful, unfaithful and self-centred in their matrimonial homes.

Moses who spoke on the theme: “A Woman of Noble Character”, cautioned them against negative lifestyle, such as, gossips, divulging of happenings in their homes to external bodies, selfishness and unthankfulness.

She rather enjoined them to live an honourable and qualitative life that would give God Almighty and their husbands glory and blessings.

She reminded mothers of the need to borrow a leaf from Sarah in the Bible, who in the book of 1Peter 3:6, reportedly honoured her husband to the point of calling him lord.

According to her, “Every woman should learn how to regard, tolerate and respect her husband for God’s blessings to be showered on her from generation to generation”.

On management of the family, Mrs Moses encouraged women to embrace education in order to manage the affairs of their homes well, and bring growth and vast development to their various homes.

She urged them to be kind in whatever thing they say to their husbands, children and other dependants for God’s promotion, while calling on fathers and husbands not to maltreat their wives in any way at all .

Meanwhile, the counsellor also explored the opportunity to canvass for support to enable them produce skillful women in the society through skills acquisition programmes.

Also speaking at the event, President of Women’s Fellowship of the Ministries in the Branch, Mrs Daniel Rita, advised mothers to remain resolute by retaining their priceless and wonderful statues in the society, stressing that without the mother, the home is incomplete.

Mrs Daniel pointed out that noble mothers ought to have the fear of God within and outside their various homes, noting that they should not bend or tarnish the good image of mothers, going by their lifestyles.

As she puts it, “we desire as mothers to treat our husbands and families with utmost care in the homes which is the priority of any reliable and God-fearing mother”.

On child upbringing, she stated that as noble mothers, they should desire to educate, especially their children on the best way to live their lives in the love and fear of God Almighty, instead of indulging in immoral behaviours, such as, drug abuse, armed robbery, kidnapping, prostitution and drunkenness that will lead them to their early graves.

Stories by Bethel Toby