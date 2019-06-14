Enyimba’s Coach Drops Hint On Club’s Future

Usman Abd’Allah picked up his first major silverware with Enyimba, guiding the club to an 8th league title in the NPFL Super 6 on Wednesday, but the Technical Adviser has hinted he could be on the move after one more season.

Abd’Allah, who is in his second season with Enyimba, told brila.net that he has received several offers, but isn’t ready to commit to any deal.

However, he did confirm that the 2019-2020 season could be his last with Enyimba after which he’ll proceed on a sabbatical, for academic purposes.

‘This is my third year in Nigeria since i returned. My state, Kano State brought me back and in the second year Enyimba snapped me up.

‘But all the same, I have a lot of things I want to do; I want to go back and upgrade my Masters degree and update my Certificates get the A license that I got with the B Pro, because things are changing in football.

‘So I think probably maybe next year of the year after, I want to update my certificates.

‘There are a lot of offers coming but I don’t want to get carried away with that. My full concentration is with Enyimba and all my mind is with the team for the moment.’