Delta NUJ Tasks Lawmakers On Purposeful Laws

The Delta State 7th House of Assembly has been inaugurated with a call on the legislators to make purposeful laws that would enhance positively on the development of the state.

Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, made the call in Asaba at a reception held in honour of the legislator representing Sapele Constituency, Chief Felix Anirah.

Comrade Ikeogwu, who stressed that the members of the State Assembly could not afford to fail the yearning of Deltans in their legislative business and responsibilities, urged them to put party differences and selfish interests aside and come out with robust legislations that could improve on the lives of Deltans.

He, however, expressed his implicit confidence on Chief Felix Anirah’s pedigree and ability to turn the tables around for the good people of Sapele Constituency.

Responding, excited and elated Anirah who was flanked by his amiable wife and supporters promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the floor of the house by remaining steadfast and focused in his plans and pursuit to articulate issues and bills that would lead to the development of Sapele and Delta State in general.

While promising to remain proactive and never to let down the confidence reposed in him by the teeming people of Sapele Local Government, Anirah nonetheless sued for their unflinching support and co-operation, adding that Sapele Constituency deserved nothing but an articulate and progressive legislator that could take the area to another level.

He said, he was looking forward to seeing an Assembly that would have good working relationship with the state governor aimed at actualising his vision and mission.