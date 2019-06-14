Delta Must Manage Its Expenses Wisely -Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said that the state must manage its finances wisely.

Okowa said this yesterday during an inspection visit to storm drainage sites in Asaba and its environs, promising that spending must be judicious so that projects would not be abandoned.

He also assured that in the planning process “that we are not taking more than we can chew, so that we do not get choked; in the first four years we have been able to keep up with payments and projections; obviously, there are lots of benefits derivable from the construction of these drainage projects and we will do more.”

“With the successes recorded with the storm drainage projects being executed by this administration, more projects will be executed in the state”

The governor, who was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie; Chief of Staff, Government House, Olorogun David Edevbie; the Senior Political Adviser, Funkekeme Solomon, inspected the discharge points of the storm drainage projects at the Anwai River, Government House in Asaba and Corner Stone area of Okpanam.

The level of job done at the project sites was explained by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Fred Edafioghor.