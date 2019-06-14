Dana Airline Opens More Outlets, Set For Expansion

A Nigerian carrier, Dana Air has opened more sales and ticketing outlets in Abuja and Uyo, the Akwa-Ibom State capital to provide more convenient booking options for its guests.

The airline in a statement by its Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, which was made available to The Tide recently, said the outlets, were set up to meet the demands by its guests to have more outlets outside the airport.

“We are pleased to announce that we have opened more outlets in Abuja and Uyo in fulfilment of the request of our guests for us to have more outlets outside the airport for booking, reservations and other ticketing and sales activities.

“ Opening the outlets is the precursor, and having reached the peak of our plans for further strategic expansion, we felt the need to open more outlets to provide more options and convenience for our teeming guests.

“The new outlets in Abuja are located at Silverbird Entertainment centre, Central Area Abuja, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Maitama Abuja, and KIA Plaza Utako Abuja. In Uyo, the new outlet is located at No 81 Oron Road, with more to come in the next quarter.

“ We wish also to thank our guests for massively downloading our user-friendly mobile app and for taking advantage of all convenient check-in and booking ideas that we make available. At the moment, we have over 10,000 downloads and we can only appreciate our guests for choosing the smartest way to book”, he stated.

Dana airline is one of the Nigeria’s leading airlines with daily timely flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo,Owerri, among others.