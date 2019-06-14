Court Grants DAAR Comm, NBC Leave To Settle Out Of Court

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, yesterday, granted DAAR Communications and the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, leave to settle their dispute out of court.

DAAR communications had prayed the court to restrain the NBC from interfering in its operations, pending the determination of the motion on interlocutory injunctions filed in court.

Founder of DAAR Communications Raymond Dokpesi, filed the motion after the NBC suspended the operating licences of its Africa Independent Television and Ray Power FM.

The judge granted the leave for the out of court settlement after Mr Maliki Sylvanus, holding the brief of Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, counsel to Dokpesi made an oral application.

The matter was slated for hearing before Sylvanus informed the court that parties in the proceedings were engaged in talks with the aim of amicably settling the matter out of court.

He said in view of this, he called on the court to avail them with a date for parties to report the settlement to the court.

Defence counsels in the matter did not raise any objection to the application for settlement.

Justice Ekwo adjourned until June 26 for a report on settlement.